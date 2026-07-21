Flor Bromley: Children's Series - FREE SHOW

Originally from Peru, she dedicates her life to creating music for kids that elevates our Latin culture making it her mission to share her bilingual experience with a new generation. She is a professionally trained musical theater actress who uses global rhythms, the power of storytelling, and puppetry to engage audiences of all backgrounds and ages.

She has released four bilingual family albums and songs have been featured and played on the top 13 of Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live and PBS WNET Thirteen TV program “Let’s Learn.” Her album “Fiesta Global” was named an official selection of notable works for children by the American Library Association. “Pachamama” her album tribute to Mother Earth and her origin roots was awarded a National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA), and her song “The Ocean”, a collaboration with Laurie Berkner, was a USA songwriting competition finalist.

Her latest album “Aventuras” earned a nomination as Best Latin Music Album For Children by The Latin Recording Academy. Her song “Dreamland” is a 2024 Award Finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition. She was awarded a 2023 Arts Alive Individual Artist Grant for her work in the bilingual community.

She has performed venues such as Wolftrap (VA), Miami Children’s Museum (FL), Please touch Museum (PA), Strand Theatre (ME), Children’s Museum of Manhattan (NYC), Museo del Barrio, NYC KidsFest, among others.