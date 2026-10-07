Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Navigating Divorce for Parents of Special Education Students

Date: Tuesday October 27th 2026 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. EST. This webinar is on Zoom (online/virtual event).

Register here on Zoom: https://bit.ly/5A201D

Co-hosted online with the Stamford JCC (Stamford, CT).

Speakers: Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Connecticut Special Education Law

Jane Faherty, Stamford JCC JumpStart Director & Special Education Advocate

Attorney Carole Orland and Attorney Laurie Markus, Divorce & Family Law at Broder Orland Murray and DeMattie LLC, Westport & Greenwich CT.

Often, the divorce rate is higher for marriages of parents involving children with special needs. When special needs children are involved in divorce, there are added concerns to address. We are pleased to bring to the table two experienced divorce and family law attorneys to discuss the challenges facing parents of special needs children who are divorcing …always keeping in mind the best interests of the child.

Let’s Start a Conversation to Help Guide Parents:

• Develop an overall Parenting Plan

• Create a Team of Specialists so parents can work together in understanding their child’s needs and the team that will support them

• Collaborate on an educational plan in the child’s best interest

• Consider your child’s unique circumstances

• Role of Guardian Ad Litem

• Role of Court and Court Services

• Q & A

Questions? Please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com

This webinar is free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.stamfordjcc.org/events/2026/10/27/inclusion/finding-your-voice-as-a-parent-webinar/