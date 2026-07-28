Famous Food Festival 2026 - Columbus Day Weekend at Tanger Outlets Deer Park, NY

Explore global cuisine, live entertainment, family activities, rides, shopping, and more at the Famous Food Festival, returning to Tanger Outlets Deer Park from Friday, October 9–Monday, October 12, 2026.

This four-day Long Island food festival will feature more than 100 food, beverage, and artisanal vendors offering flavors inspired by cultures from around the world. Guests can enjoy live music throughout the weekend, food and drink samples, sponsored experiences, giveaways, kids’ rides, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Come hungry and bring the entire family. There will be something to taste, sip, shop, and experience around every corner.

Tickets are limited. Purchase your tickets early to secure the best available pricing.

✦Event Highlights✦

100+ food, beverage, and artisanal vendors

International cuisine and cultural food experiences

Food, beverage, and spirit samples

Live music throughout the festival

Cultural performances

Free C4 Energy drinks

Rock climbing

Axe throwing

Bounce houses

Kids’ rides and family activity area

Virtual reality experiences

Red carpet photo opportunities

Sponsored brand activations

Psychic readings

Face painting and henna tattoos

Games, giveaways, shopping, and more

Activities and attractions are subject to change.

✦Vendors✦

The complete vendor lineup will be announced soon.

Vendor applications are still being accepted for the October 2026 Famous Food Festival. We are currently seeking:

Food trucks

Tented food vendors

Dessert and beverage vendors

Craft and artisanal vendors

Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply or request additional information, email Vendors@FamousFoodFestival.com.

✦Sponsorship Opportunities✦

Famous Food Festival offers sponsorship, sampling, brand activation, and consumer engagement opportunities for businesses interested in reaching thousands of Long Island residents, families, and food lovers.

For sponsorship information, email Sponsors@FamousFoodFestival.com.

Presented by C4 Energy

✦Tickets✦

General Admission Presale

Single-day admission: $8

Children ages 8–12: $5

Children ages 7 and under: Free

Presale pricing is available for a limited time.

VIP Tickets

$52 online before the festival

$65 during the event

VIP admission includes:

Priority VIP entrance

Private seating near the main stage

Access to upgraded air-conditioned VIP restroom trailers

Bar located next to the VIP area

Complimentary beverages and games

Famous Food Festival T-shirt*

VIP swag bag*

Mini wooden cutting board*

*Select VIP items and benefits are available while supplies last.

Kids’ VIP Walk-In Add-On

Children ages 8–12 may purchase a $30 VIP add-on at the event.

The child must accompany at least one adult with a full-price VIP ticket. The add-on includes access to the VIP lounge, private seating, and the VIP restroom trailer. A swag bag is not included.

✦Dates and Hours✦

Friday, October 9, 2026: 1:00 PM–8:00 PM

Saturday, October 10, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Sunday, October 11, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Monday, October 12, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

✦Location✦

Tanger Outlets Deer Park

Southeast Parking Lot

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park, NY 11729

Public Transportation

Take the Long Island Rail Road Ronkonkoma Branch to Deer Park Station. Complimentary shuttle service is available from Deer Park Station to Tanger Outlets.

Driving Directions

Take the Long Island Expressway, I-495, to Exit 52. Continue south on Commack Road toward Tanger Outlets Deer Park.

