Famous Food Festival 2026 - Columbus Day Weekend at Tanger Outlets Deer Park, NY
Famous Food Festival 2026 - Columbus Day Weekend at Tanger Outlets Deer Park, NY
Explore global cuisine, live entertainment, family activities, rides, shopping, and more at the Famous Food Festival, returning to Tanger Outlets Deer Park from Friday, October 9–Monday, October 12, 2026.
This four-day Long Island food festival will feature more than 100 food, beverage, and artisanal vendors offering flavors inspired by cultures from around the world. Guests can enjoy live music throughout the weekend, food and drink samples, sponsored experiences, giveaways, kids’ rides, games, and family-friendly entertainment.
Come hungry and bring the entire family. There will be something to taste, sip, shop, and experience around every corner.
Tickets are limited. Purchase your tickets early to secure the best available pricing.
✦Event Highlights✦
100+ food, beverage, and artisanal vendors
International cuisine and cultural food experiences
Food, beverage, and spirit samples
Live music throughout the festival
Cultural performances
Free C4 Energy drinks
Rock climbing
Axe throwing
Bounce houses
Kids’ rides and family activity area
Virtual reality experiences
Red carpet photo opportunities
Sponsored brand activations
Psychic readings
Face painting and henna tattoos
Games, giveaways, shopping, and more
Activities and attractions are subject to change.
✦Vendors✦
The complete vendor lineup will be announced soon.
Vendor applications are still being accepted for the October 2026 Famous Food Festival. We are currently seeking:
Food trucks
Tented food vendors
Dessert and beverage vendors
Craft and artisanal vendors
Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply or request additional information, email Vendors@FamousFoodFestival.com.
✦Sponsorship Opportunities✦
Famous Food Festival offers sponsorship, sampling, brand activation, and consumer engagement opportunities for businesses interested in reaching thousands of Long Island residents, families, and food lovers.
For sponsorship information, email Sponsors@FamousFoodFestival.com.
Presented by C4 Energy
✦Tickets✦
General Admission Presale
Single-day admission: $8
Children ages 8–12: $5
Children ages 7 and under: Free
Presale pricing is available for a limited time.
VIP Tickets
$52 online before the festival
$65 during the event
VIP admission includes:
Priority VIP entrance
Private seating near the main stage
Access to upgraded air-conditioned VIP restroom trailers
Bar located next to the VIP area
Complimentary beverages and games
Famous Food Festival T-shirt*
VIP swag bag*
Mini wooden cutting board*
*Select VIP items and benefits are available while supplies last.
Kids’ VIP Walk-In Add-On
Children ages 8–12 may purchase a $30 VIP add-on at the event.
The child must accompany at least one adult with a full-price VIP ticket. The add-on includes access to the VIP lounge, private seating, and the VIP restroom trailer. A swag bag is not included.
✦Dates and Hours✦
Friday, October 9, 2026: 1:00 PM–8:00 PM
Saturday, October 10, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
Sunday, October 11, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
Monday, October 12, 2026: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
✦Location✦
Tanger Outlets Deer Park
Southeast Parking Lot
152 The Arches Circle
Deer Park, NY 11729
Public Transportation
Take the Long Island Rail Road Ronkonkoma Branch to Deer Park Station. Complimentary shuttle service is available from Deer Park Station to Tanger Outlets.
Driving Directions
Take the Long Island Expressway, I-495, to Exit 52. Continue south on Commack Road toward Tanger Outlets Deer Park.