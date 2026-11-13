Family Day
Family Day
Gather your crew and spend the day getting creative at Guild Hall! Each month, Family Day brings hands-on art workshops, kid-friendly tours of our galleries led by the Teen Arts Council, interactive gallery “art-ivity” guides, and more.
It’s a fun, free day for families to make, explore, and celebrate art together—drop in and join the fun!
Guild Hall
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Guild Hall
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org