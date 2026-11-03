Fall Wreath-Making
Fall Wreath-Making
Bring your friends, your favorite drinks and snacks, and join us at Earthplace for a cozy autumn craft night!
Create and take home your own beautiful seasonal wreath made with natural materials foraged from the Earthplace nature sanctuary. BYOB. Ages 21+
https://earthplace.org/craft-and-sip/
Earthplace
$45-$60
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Earthplace
203.557.4400
info@earthplace.org
Earthplace
10 Woodside LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org