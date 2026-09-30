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Fall Fair in Newtown! Free Family Fun!

Fall Fair in Newtown! Free Family Fun!

FALL FAIR! Free Family Fun!
Saturday, November 7
9:00 - 3:00 FREE ADMISSION
8:00 - $5 early bird entry for best selection!

Christ the King Lutheran Church
85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown CT

Handmade Crafts ~ HUGE $1 Tag Sale ~ Jewelry ~ Clothing ~ Produce ~ Kids Toys/Games ~ Books ~ Vintage ~ Live Music ~ Holiday Items ~ Fresh Food ~ Bake Sale ~ Silent Auction

SHOP LOCAL! 45+ vendor tables selling locally handmade crafts, new and used items, something for everyone at this family friendly event. Start your Christmas shopping or enjoy lunch while listening to live music. Shop at our HUGE $1 tag sale featuring hundreds of items in all categories for just $1 (Items are 2/$1 starting at 2:00 and free at 3:30)! Event is indoors, rain or shine. LIKE our facebook page for details http://www.facebook.com/ctkfallfair

Vendor space available, contact CTKfallfair@gmail.com for details

Christ the King Lutheran Church
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Christ the King Lutheran Church
ctkfallfair@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/ctkfallfair
Christ the King Lutheran Church
85 Mt. Pleasant Road
Newtown, Connecticut 06470
ctkfallfair@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/ctkfallfair