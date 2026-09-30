Fall Fair in Newtown! Free Family Fun!

FALL FAIR! Free Family Fun!

Saturday, November 7

9:00 - 3:00 FREE ADMISSION

8:00 - $5 early bird entry for best selection!

Christ the King Lutheran Church

85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown CT

Handmade Crafts ~ HUGE $1 Tag Sale ~ Jewelry ~ Clothing ~ Produce ~ Kids Toys/Games ~ Books ~ Vintage ~ Live Music ~ Holiday Items ~ Fresh Food ~ Bake Sale ~ Silent Auction

SHOP LOCAL! 45+ vendor tables selling locally handmade crafts, new and used items, something for everyone at this family friendly event. Start your Christmas shopping or enjoy lunch while listening to live music. Shop at our HUGE $1 tag sale featuring hundreds of items in all categories for just $1 (Items are 2/$1 starting at 2:00 and free at 3:30)! Event is indoors, rain or shine. LIKE our facebook page for details http://www.facebook.com/ctkfallfair

Vendor space available, contact CTKfallfair@gmail.com for details