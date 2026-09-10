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Exploring the Threat of Asteroid Impacts (A Free, Hybrid Lecture)

Exploring the Threat of Asteroid Impacts (A Free, Hybrid Lecture)

On September 24th at 7:00 PM, Hamptons Observatory and the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton, NY, will present a free, hybrid talk, “Exploring the Threat of Asteroid Impacts.” Asteroids and comets lurk among the planets of our Solar System. Though relatively small, these relics of the solar system’s formation pack a powerful punch when they strike planets and moons. Such impacts capture the imagination of us all, but what do scientists understand about these events? In this presentation on impacts, Matthew Pappas, Associate Professor of Astronomy at Suffolk County Community College, will discuss the history of impacts in the solar system, the statistics of life-threatening impacts on Earth, and the efforts underway to protect us from future catastrophic collisions. Weather permitting, after the lecture, Hamptons Observatory astronomers will provide guided tours of the sky via telescope. For details and to register, go to: https://HamptonsObservatory.org

Hampton Library & Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hamptons Observatory with Hampton Library
631-537-0015
HamptonsObservatory@gmail.com
https://HamptonsObservatory.org

Artist Group Info

Prof. Matthew Pappas
https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/explore-academics/majors-and-programs/faculty-and-staff/matthew-pappas/1535/
Hampton Library & Zoom
PO box 3095
East Hampton, New York 11937
6315370015
HamptonsObservatory@gmail.com
https://HamptonsObservatory.org