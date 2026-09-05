Exploring the Threat of Asteroid Impacts (A Free, Hybrid Lecture)

On September 24th at 7:00 PM, Hamptons Observatory and the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton, NY, will present a free, hybrid talk, “Exploring the Threat of Asteroid Impacts.” Asteroids and comets lurk among the planets of our Solar System. Though relatively small, these relics of the solar system’s formation pack a powerful punch when they strike planets and moons. Such impacts capture the imagination of us all, but what do scientists understand about these events? In this presentation on impacts, Matthew Pappas, Associate Professor of Astronomy from Suffolk County Community College, will discuss the history of impacts within the solar system, the statistics of life-threatening impacts on Earth, and the efforts being made to protect ourselves from future catastrophic collisions. Weather permitting, after the lecture Hamptons Observatory astronomers will provide guided tours of the sky via telescope. For details and to register, go to: https://HamptonsObservatory.org