About the photo: Prof. Timothy Glotch is seen here holding a model of the Moon. Photo credit: John Griffin.

On November 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM, ET, Hamptons Observatory and Stony Brook University’s Department of Geosciences will present a free, hybrid lecture, “Exploring the Moon in the Age of Artemis.” In early 2028, for the first time in over 50 years, astronauts will land on the Moon. What will they do when they get there? Prof. Timothy Glotch, Chair of Geosciences, is one of 10 scientists NASA selected to be on the team designing those projects. In this talk, Prof. Glotch will discuss the Artemis program, provide an overview of the Moon’s geology, and describe the studies the astronauts will do during their exploration of the lunar surface. Details and registration information may be found on https://HamptonsObservatory.org