Empire State Fair

Enjoy dazzling Fireworks by Grucci all four Saturday nights (including July 4th) and other family entertainment, exciting midway rides and games for all ages, and favorite fair food.

Free with admission:

• Circus Murcia (edge-of-your-seat high-wire, aerial and Globe of Death motorcycle acts, jugglers & clowns)

• Aqua Live Spectacular (water stunt show featuring enchanting aerialist mermaids & more)

• jaw-dropping Big Bee Transforming Robot Car

• The Magic of America show (mind-blowing illusions combined with inspiring moments in history)

• Sandlofer Family Educational Petting Zoo

Fair admission: $10 (free for kids under 36" tall). Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Fri., June 26 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets.

Fair hours: 5-11 pm weekdays and noon-11 pm Saturdays - Sundays. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

More information: 866-666-3247 or EmpireStateFair.com