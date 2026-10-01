Eastern Connecticut Ballet Presents Ballet Spooktacular

Witches, Zombies and Halloween Magic Take the Stage at Ballet Spooktacular

Eastern Connecticut Ballet brings a not-so-scary Halloween celebration for young children and families to The Kate October 24 & 25

OLD SAYBROOK, CT - Witches are casting their spells, zombies are learning their steps, and Eastern Connecticut Ballet is getting ready to bring Ballet Spooktacular back to The Kate on October 24 & 25, 2026!

Created especially for young audiences, Ballet Spooktacular combines the beauty of ballet with all the fun of Halloween without the scares. This year, audiences can look forward to brand-new dances featuring a playful cast of witches and a high-energy zombie performance in the spirit of “Thriller.”

The performance is only part of the fun. Young guests are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the theater, a children’s costume parade and photo opportunities with the dancers.

With colorful costumes, imaginative choreography and plenty of Halloween surprises, Ballet Spooktacular offers families a chance to experience live dance in a setting designed to be welcoming, entertaining and fun for even the littlest theatergoers.

“Ballet Spooktacular is all about introducing children to the magic of live performance in a way that feels exciting and accessible,” said Julie Wright of Eastern Connecticut Ballet. “They can dress up, collect treats, meet the dancers and experience ballet while being completely immersed in the fun of Halloween.”

Whether your child dreams of ballerinas, witches, zombies or simply filling a trick-or-treat bag, Ballet Spooktacular is a Halloween outing the whole family can enjoy!

Ballet Spooktacular

October 24 & 25, 2026

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook, CT

Tickets are available now at thekate.org.

