Dynamic Plants for Garden Challenges Indoors and Out

Join Dr. Jonathan Lehrer as he demonstrates how to take advantage of a plant’s own survival adaptations to build a better garden indoors and out.

Dr. Lehrer will introduce you to the world of begonias, bromeliads, orchids, and succulents, sharing insights into their evolutionary strategies and ecological roles. In addition to basic botany, this workshop will highlight how these dynamic plants can complement your garden and indoor design projects. Be ready to explore these green wonders of evolution and take away practical ideas that will transform your living spaces.

DR. JONATHAN LEHRER is a favorite among students at Farmingdale State College, where he serves as the Ornamental Horticulture Department Chair and teaches many of the program's classes.

AGE: Adult Audiences

WEATHER: Rain or Shine