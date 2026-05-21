Downtown New Haven Art Stroll

Experience Downtown New Haven in a new way during the inaugural Summer Art Stroll, taking place June 13–28, 2026 throughout the Chapel Street, Broadway, and Whitney-Audubon Districts. This free self-guided event invites visitors to explore local businesses featuring artwork by local artists, with pieces available for purchase directly through the artists, while discovering shopping, dining, and culture along the way.

Guests can use the official Downtown New Haven Summer Art Stroll Guide & Passport, available at all 22 participating businesses, to collect stamps to earn free rewards from Willoughby’s Coffee & Tea and Ashley’s Ice Cream.

Presented in partnership with the Arts Council of Greater New Haven and local community organizations.

Learn more, view participating locations, and plan your visit at https://theshopsatyale.com/art-stroll/