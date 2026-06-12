Dance The Line

Friday, June 26, 7 – 11 PM

Tickets: $20

Grab your boots and get ready for a fun night out!

Join us for Line Dancing Night at The Granite. Dance the night away with friends — great music, great people, and plenty of fun. Beginner and improver friendly. Dancing and lessons throughout the night. BYOB welcome.

Bring a friend and don’t miss it! You can submit up to two dance requests in advance when you purchase tickets.

JUST ANNOUNCED! On-Site Childcare Services Provided by Club on the Go

Club on the Go Youth Programming is available for up to 10 children aged 4 to 14.

While parents enjoy an evening of music and dancing at The Granite, kids can join Club on the Go from the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton (BGCRE) for a fun-filled experience of games, arts & crafts, STEM challenges, creative projects, and more! Their caring staff will keep children engaged, active, and entertained in a safe and welcoming environment—making it a great night for the whole family.

The event will be staffed by two BGCRE Senior Youth Development Counselors, who are certified in CPR/First Aid and trained in BGCA safety protocols. Please purchase a childcare ticket below and include your child’s age. (Food will not be served. Please ensure any food you pack is nut-free.)