Dance The Line
Dance The Line
Dance The Line
Friday, September 25, 7 – 11 PM
Tickets: $20
Grab your boots and get ready for a fun night out!
Join us for Line Dancing Night at The Granite. Dance the night away with friends — great music, great people, and plenty of fun. Beginner and Improver friendly. Dancing and lessons throughout the night. BYOB welcome.
Bring a friend and don’t miss it! You can submit up to two dance requests in advance when you purchase tickets.
The Granite
$20.00
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org