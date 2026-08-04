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Dance The Line

Dance The Line

Dance The Line
Friday, September 25, 7 – 11 PM
Tickets: $20

Grab your boots and get ready for a fun night out!

Join us for Line Dancing Night at The Granite. Dance the night away with friends — great music, great people, and plenty of fun. Beginner and Improver friendly. Dancing and lessons throughout the night. BYOB welcome.

Bring a friend and don’t miss it! You can submit up to two dance requests in advance when you purchase tickets.

The Granite
$20.00
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/