Dance The Line

Friday, September 25, 7 – 11 PM

Tickets: $20

Grab your boots and get ready for a fun night out!

Join us for Line Dancing Night at The Granite. Dance the night away with friends — great music, great people, and plenty of fun. Beginner and Improver friendly. Dancing and lessons throughout the night. BYOB welcome.

Bring a friend and don’t miss it! You can submit up to two dance requests in advance when you purchase tickets.