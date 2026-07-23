Danbury's Musicals at Richter Presents "Mary Poppins" July 24 - August 8

Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating 42 seasons as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, presents Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s “Mary Poppins” July 24–August 8. Featuring a live band and a cast of 42 talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars Friday through Sunday evenings at 8:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, with additional specially discounted performances on Thursday July 30 & August 6.

Grounds open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID) and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 30 and August 6), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $10 for children 10 and under. Limited front row VIP seating is also available for purchase at every performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the venue, and a cash-based snack/soft drink concession is on site.

For tickets and further information, visit the website at www.musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

