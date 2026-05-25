Create Your Own Gin in the Garden

Join us for an immersive Create Your Own Gin Experience, hosted by Matchbook Distilling Co. in the beautiful garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation.

In this hands-on workshop, you will learn how to properly nose and taste spirits while delving into the science of distilling. As you enjoy cocktails, you’ll have the opportunity to blend your own proprietary botanical mix, featuring unique aromatics like Wild Magic Basil, grown at Landcraft Garden Foundation. Each participant will leave with a personalized bottle of their signature gin blend to take home and enjoy responsibly.

MATCHBOOK DISTILLING CO. is an R+D facility dedicated to production of spirits that champion agriculture, anthropology, tradition and science. Matchbook is in Greenport, NY with a tasting room operating Saturdays from 1pm – 6pm.

AUDIENCE: Adult

WEATHER: Fair weather only. If raining, workshop will be cancelled with no rain date to follow. To confirm possible cancellation due to weather please call (631) 298-7216.

SPECIAL NOTES: Each participant will receive a 750mL bottle of their own botanical blend to take home and enjoy responsibly. Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellant and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the gardens to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.