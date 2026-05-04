COOL BEADS Bracelet making workshop! Grade 7-Adults!!!

This is a relaxed, come-as-you-are gathering led by a friendly instructor Peter, who knows about letting creativity flow.

We’ll have a wide variety of beads and everything else you need to make a couple of unique bracelets. Pick your colors, try new patterns, and enjoy the process: no stress.

Come hang out, listen to some chill tunes, and make a cool bead bracelet to give as a gift or to take home at your own pace. It’s all about good vibes and easy creativity at the DANBURY LIBRARY MAKER'S LAB!!

