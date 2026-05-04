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COOL BEADS Bracelet making workshop! Grade 7-Adults!!!

COOL BEADS Bracelet making workshop! Grade 7-Adults!!!

This is a relaxed, come-as-you-are gathering led by a friendly instructor Peter, who knows about letting creativity flow.

We’ll have a wide variety of beads and everything else you need to make a couple of unique bracelets. Pick your colors, try new patterns, and enjoy the process: no stress.

Come hang out, listen to some chill tunes, and make a cool bead bracelet to give as a gift or to take home at your own pace. It’s all about good vibes and easy creativity at the DANBURY LIBRARY MAKER'S LAB!!

Danbury Public Library
FREE
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every 2 months on Tuesday through Jun 16, 2026.
Get Tickets
Danbury Public Library
170 Main Street
Danbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org
Virtual via ZOOM