Connecting with Balance® Teacher Training Certification

Become a Connecting with Balance® certified teacher! In our training workshop, you will learn the techniques and program design to lead your own series of our one-of-a-kind balance-and-fall-prevention program. If you have experience leading other movement modalities (yoga, fitness, dance, tai chi, etc.), this is a great way to expand your offerings for older adults. No previous Pilobolus experience is required.

Pilobolus is an internationally acclaimed dance company that has delighted audiences for over 50 years. Drawing on skills honed over decades of performance, our education initiatives provide fundamental lessons in creativity, collaboration, and community through the joy of movement.

Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, Daily from 10 AM to 4 PM

Register Now: pilobolus.org/adult-workshops

