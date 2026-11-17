The celebrated a cappella group known as the Connecticut Yuletide Carolers will don their Victorian garb and bring their special holiday cheer to the elegant rotunda of the New Haven Museum on Saturday, Dec 12, 2026, at 2 p.m. The program is included in museum admission.

This festive quartet will fill the museum with holiday favorites for visitors of all ages. The Connecticut Yuletide Carolers have been featured in several Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movies filmed in Connecticut and are a beloved presence across the state each holiday season. Their repertoire includes timeless holiday classics as well as favorite contemporary songs, creating the perfect backdrop for New Haven history.

Visitors are invited to stroll through exhibits highlighting New Haven’s rich history while the Connecticut Yuletide Carolers perform—and may even be invited to join in the fun by singing along and ringing jingle bells.

The Connecticut Yuletide Carolers celebrated their 20th anniversary season in 2025. Founded by Guilford residents Michael and Lori Cartwright, the ensemble began with a simple idea—to bring the joy of traditional holiday caroling to Connecticut. After relocating from Delaware, where Michael had sung with a caroling group, the Cartwrights were surprised to find no similar ensemble in their new home state. Drawing on their community-theater connections and Lori’s background in arts administration, they gathered six singers and launched the Connecticut Yuletide Carolers.

Their first year, the group performed at a dozen events—planting the seeds of what would become a beloved holiday tradition. Two decades later, the Carolers have grown into a statewide favorite. With a roster of more than 30 professional singers, they perform at over 100 events each season across Connecticut and beyond.