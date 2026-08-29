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Concerts in the Park

Concerts in the Park

Concerts in the Park – Live Country Music & Line Dancing

Join the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of live music, dancing, and community fun at Concerts in the Park!

Enjoy live country music and line dancing featuring Lisa Polizzi’s LP Crock Band at Grangebel Park in Riverhead. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and spend the afternoon enjoying great music, food vendors, artisan vendors, kids' activities, and family fun.

Monday, October 12, 2026 | 1:00–5:00 PM
Grangebel Park | Riverhead, NY
Admission: FREE — Everyone is welcome!

Come enjoy the music, support local businesses, and spend a fun fall afternoon in Downtown Riverhead.

Grangebel Park
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Riverhead Chamber Of Commerce
6317277600
info@riverheadchamber.com
www.riverheadchamber.com
Grangebel Park
Peconic Avenue
Riverhead , New York 11901
631-727-7600
info@riverheadchamber.com
www.riverheadchamber.com