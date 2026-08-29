Concerts in the Park
Concerts in the Park
Concerts in the Park – Live Country Music & Line Dancing
Join the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of live music, dancing, and community fun at Concerts in the Park!
Enjoy live country music and line dancing featuring Lisa Polizzi’s LP Crock Band at Grangebel Park in Riverhead. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and spend the afternoon enjoying great music, food vendors, artisan vendors, kids' activities, and family fun.
Monday, October 12, 2026 | 1:00–5:00 PM
Grangebel Park | Riverhead, NY
Admission: FREE — Everyone is welcome!
Come enjoy the music, support local businesses, and spend a fun fall afternoon in Downtown Riverhead.
Grangebel Park
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Riverhead Chamber Of Commerce
6317277600
info@riverheadchamber.com
Grangebel Park
Peconic AvenueRiverhead , New York 11901
631-727-7600
info@riverheadchamber.com