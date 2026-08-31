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Community Sewing Project

Community Sewing Project

Stop by the lobby of the Yale University Art Gallery to participate in our third annual Election Day quilt-inspired community sewing project, meet new people, and enjoy one another’s company. Learn about and practice traditional patchwork patterns, or improvise on your own design. Generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship Fund.    

No prior experience is necessary. Materials are provided. 

Yale University Art Gallery
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Yale University Art Gallery
(203) 432-0600
Yale University Art Gallery
1111 Chapel Street
New Haven, Connecticut 06511