Community Sewing Project
Community Sewing Project
Stop by the lobby of the Yale University Art Gallery to participate in our third annual Election Day quilt-inspired community sewing project, meet new people, and enjoy one another’s company. Learn about and practice traditional patchwork patterns, or improvise on your own design. Generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship Fund.
No prior experience is necessary. Materials are provided.
Yale University Art Gallery
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yale University Art Gallery
(203) 432-0600
Yale University Art Gallery
1111 Chapel StreetNew Haven, Connecticut 06511