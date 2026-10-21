Community Day: The Places We Share

Join us for a day of art, local food, storytelling, and hands-on fun! Celebrate the places that connect us. Taste fresh food from Connecticut farms, create your own landscape, build a neighborhood, and discover new ways of seeing the world around us. All ages welcome! Free to attend; no registration required.

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Featured Activities:

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A Taste of Connecticut | 11 am – 4 pm

Discover the flavors of Connecticut! Chef Meg Fama of The Farm Belly will serve fresh food made with ingredients from local farms.

Create with Clay | 12–2 pm

Roll up your sleeves with Tina Menchetti of Chapel Haven for hands-on activities and a pottery wheel demonstration inspired by the art of Richard Long.

Build a Neighborhood Together | 1–4 pm

Help build a model of a welcoming city with Yale School of Architecture graduate students and New Haven’s Department of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking.

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Full Schedule of Events:

Drop in for one activity or stay for the whole day!

11:15–11:45 am | Gather for Bilingual Story Time

Enjoy picture books about home and belonging, read in both Spanish and English, during this bilingual story time for young children and their families.

11:30 am – 12:15 pm | Write a Poem Inspired by Painting

Find inspiration in the landscapes of John Constable during a drop-in poetry workshop led by New Haven Poet Laureate Yexandra Diaz. No poetry-writing experience is needed.

12–2 pm | Create with Clay

Roll up your sleeves with Tina Menchetti of Chapel Haven for hands-on activities and a pottery wheel demonstration inspired by the art of Richard Long.

12:30–2:30 pm | Make Your Own Landscape

Create a miniature three-dimensional landscape inspired by the art of John Constable.

1–4 pm | Build a Neighborhood Together

Help build a model of a welcoming city with Yale School of Architecture graduate students and New Haven’s Department of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking.

2–2:30 pm | Hear a Story with a Local Author

Hear author and West Haven native Abdul-Razak Zachariah read The Night Is Yours, a picture book set in the courtyard of the apartment where he grew up. Free copies of the book will be available for families while supplies last.

2:30–3:15 pm | Write a Poem Inspired by Photography

Join New Haven Poet Laureate Yexandra Diaz for a drop-in poetry workshop inspired by photography. No poetry-writing experience is needed.