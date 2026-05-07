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Community Day: Savor the Summer

Community Day: Savor the Summer

All-Day Free Admission & Activities Plus Food Trucks & Artisan Market

June 14, 11 AM - 5 PM

Join us as we celebrate art, artists, and food! Adults, children, and families can experience everything the Parrish Art Museum offers. Enjoy free admission all day alongside free activities including artist-led activities and workshops for all ages, curator-led tours of exhibitions on view, and and an artisan market featuring local vendors. Stop by the Museum Shop, plus, enjoy delicious food and beverages from local food trucks and the Parrish Café.

Free and open to all. No registration is required.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please submit this form to Julie O’Rourke at orourkej@parrishart.org and complete your payment above. For sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to development@parrishart.org.

SCHEDULE

Free Admission | 11 AM–5 PM
All visitors enjoy free admission to the Museum’s galleries, Creativity Lounge, Museum Shop, and Parrish Café!

While you’re in our lobby, try out our Mini Print Vending Machine! Brought to us by Inciardi Prints, the Mini Print Vending Machine dispenses a surprise print for just $1 (in quarters). An exclusive Parrish Art Museum print is now available!

Art Activities & Workshops | 11 AM–4 PM | The Creativity Lounge, Classroom, & Galleries
Join us throughout the Museum for various art activities and workshops! More information coming soon.

Artisan Market | 11 AM–4 PM | The Lichtenstein Theater
Support local businesses! Whether you’re interested in jewelry, apparel, ceramics, candles, crafts, or books, there’s something for everyone! List of vendors coming soon.

Curator-Led Tours | Galleries
Join our curators for gallery tours! Learn more about our exhibitions on view here.

Jazz on the Terrace | 5 PM | The Mildred C. Brinn Terrace and Event Lawn
Cool off after the day’s festivities with an evening of music in collaboration with Hamptons JazzFest.

Parrish Art Museum
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
https://parrishart.org

Artist Group Info

info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk Highway
Water Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118
https://parrishart.org