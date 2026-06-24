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Coloring the Occult: Tarot Art & Education Experience

Coloring the Occult: Tarot Art & Education Experience

Step into the mystical world of Tarot and uncover the stories, symbols, and history behind the cards.
In this creative and engaging session, you’ll choose a tarot card design to color while learning about its meaning and origins from a passionate tarot enthusiast.

Whether you’re drawn to tarot or simply love a relaxing, artistic experience, this program offers the perfect space to unwind, get creative, and explore something new.
All materials are provided, and you’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind piece of art and a deeper appreciation for this fascinating tradition.

Please note: this is not a tarot reading, but a welcoming, low-pressure gathering focused on creativity, history, and self-expression.

For more information, please contact the Innovation and Sustainability Librarian, Julia Dennen, at (203) 797-4505 ext. 7747 or jdennen@danburylibrary.org.

Danbury Public Library
FREE!!! Please register!!!
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Danbury Public Library
170 Main Street
Danbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org
Virtual via ZOOM