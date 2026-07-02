Colonial Cooking with Matt Yanarella

The Seymour Library is pleased to again host Matt Yanarella. Matt is sharing his food interest and celebrating New England culinary history from the Revolutionary era in honor of America's 250th and renewed interest in the subject.

Mr. Yanarella will be demonstrating classic New England cuisine with a tasting afterward. The menu will be dictated by whatever is in season--dishes such as johnnycakes, apple fritters and Native American dishes like succotash could be possibilities,

Due to limited space registration is required. Please call the Library at 203-888-3903 or email the Director Suzanne Garvey at sgarvey@biblio.org to register--space is on a first come first served basis. Please let us know if you have any food allergies when registering.