Cirque Alfonse - La Noce d’Alfonse
Cirque Alfonse - La Noce d’Alfonse
La Noce d’Alfonse – Alfonse’s Wedding – is a freak show of the heart, where caustic humor, circus performance, and live music collide in a whirlwind of festive poetry. A bold procession unfolds a series of acrobatic, love-infused tableaux, honoring the union of one lucky couple from the audience.
Rooted in a 1970s aesthetic and fueled by constant crowd interaction, this circus-cabaret show joyfully overflows with outrageous twists and turns. It bears all the hallmarks of Cirque Alfonse: irreverence, daring, and live music. With its Caribbean flair and unapologetically Québécois folk roots, the music sets the tone for a grand vintage wedding celebration that is as tender as it is delightfully kitschy.
Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
$5-$35
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
Cirque Alfonse
Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203.254.4010