Cirque Alfonse - La Noce d’Alfonse

La Noce d’Alfonse – Alfonse’s Wedding – is a freak show of the heart, where caustic humor, circus performance, and live music collide in a whirlwind of festive poetry. A bold procession unfolds a series of acrobatic, love-infused tableaux, honoring the union of one lucky couple from the audience.

Rooted in a 1970s aesthetic and fueled by constant crowd interaction, this circus-cabaret show joyfully overflows with outrageous twists and turns. It bears all the hallmarks of Cirque Alfonse: irreverence, daring, and live music. With its Caribbean flair and unapologetically Québécois folk roots, the music sets the tone for a grand vintage wedding celebration that is as tender as it is delightfully kitschy.