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Children's Pillow Concert

Children's Pillow Concert

Join us for our second Pillow Concert of the 2026-2027 season as we partner with New Canaan Chamber Music to bring internationally acclaimed artists to an intimate, informal concert setting for ages 4+! Pianist Andrew Armstrong brings internationally acclaimed artists together to form a woodwind quintet. A masterclass featuring Suzuki Schools students will follow the concert. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Suzuki Music Schools
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Suzuki Music School of Westport
+1 (203) 227-9474
office@suzukischools.org
https://suzukischools.org/
Suzuki Music Schools
246 Post Road East, Lower Level
Westport, Connecticut 06880
events@suzukischools.org