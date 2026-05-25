Botanical Details in Colored Pencil

Explore and reproduce the wonders of the natural world in colored pencil with master Botanical Illustrator, Christiane Fashek.

Christiane Fashek began her studies of neoclassical architecture at the University of Notre Dame. She practiced in New York City, moved to London, earned a master’s in architecture and urbanism from the Architectural Association, then returned to NYC. It was while her children napped that she set about drawing objects from the natural world pulling from her draftsperson eye for detail and applying the use of magnification, microscopy and macrophotography. She is best known for “seeing” both the bold and subtle intricacies of different mosses and lichens. Spend a day with Christiane learning how to capture and celebrate the many curiosities of the natural world harvested directly from the Landcraft Garden. A master of scale, perspective, and color, participants will learn from Christiane the science, precision and artistry behind botanical still life. Drawing materials to be provided. Boxed lunch included.

CHRISTIANE FASHEK is a botanical artist specializing in lichens and plants rendered in colored pencil. She uses scale and perspective to highlight their fascinating features. Christiane is a drawing and colored pencil instructor at various botanical gardens and leads workshops and talks virtually and in person. Her work regularly appears in exhibitions and is currently on view in the New York Botanical Garden’s Fifth Triennial, Curious Allies. Follow her at christianefashekbotanicalart.com or via Instagram: @christianefashek.

AUDIENCE: Adults & young adults.

WEATHER: Rain or Shine.

SPECIAL NOTES: Please bring your own magnification device of choice (hand lens, magnifying glass, phone), and sketch board to draw on. A portable garden chair is also recommended. Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellant and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the garden to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.