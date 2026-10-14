Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo
A spooktacular family tradition at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! Enjoy special Halloween activities in the Kathy Brady Education Center, story times, cool critters, and seasonal treats for sale. Guaranteed to delight and fright all who pass through. Costumes encouraged! Details: https://beardsleyzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo-503c3i40/
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
1875 Noble AvenueBridgeport, Connecticut 06610
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org