© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo

A spooktacular family tradition at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! Enjoy special Halloween activities in the Kathy Brady Education Center, story times, cool critters, and seasonal treats for sale. Guaranteed to delight and fright all who pass through. Costumes encouraged! Details: https://beardsleyzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo-503c3i40/

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
https://www.beardsleyzoo.org
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
1875 Noble Avenue
Bridgeport, Connecticut 06610
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
https://www.beardsleyzoo.org