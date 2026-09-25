Bluegrass Jam Class (Wernick Method)

Mondays, 6:30 – 9:00 PM, October 5 – December 7

No class on October 19 and November 23.

Tuition: $285 for 8 Sessions

Calling all pickers!

- Learn to jam with people like you

- Hands-on instruction in small groups – backup, soloing, leading songs, harmony

- Standard bluegrass songs and etiquette

- All levels welcome and accommodated

- Friendly supportive teaching

- Only requirement: play G, C, D, A chords – or matching notes on fiddle or bass

