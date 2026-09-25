Bluegrass Jam Class
Bluegrass Jam Class
Bluegrass Jam Class (Wernick Method)
Mondays, 6:30 – 9:00 PM, October 5 – December 7
No class on October 19 and November 23.
Tuition: $285 for 8 Sessions
Calling all pickers!
- Learn to jam with people like you
- Hands-on instruction in small groups – backup, soloing, leading songs, harmony
- Standard bluegrass songs and etiquette
- All levels welcome and accommodated
- Friendly supportive teaching
- Only requirement: play G, C, D, A chords – or matching notes on fiddle or bass
The Granite
$285
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org