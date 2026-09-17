Bluegrass Jam Class (Wernick Method)

Mondays, 6:30 – 9:00 PM, October 5 – December 7

No class on October 19 and November 23.

Tuition: $285 for 8 Sessions

Calling all pickers!

Learn to jam with people like you

Hands-on instruction in small groups – backup, soloing, leading songs, harmony

Standard bluegrass songs and etiquette

All levels welcome and accommodated

Friendly supportive teaching

Only requirement: play G, C, D, A chords – or matching notes on fiddle or bass

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Austin Scelzo (Danbury, CT) first studied various fiddle traditions at Mark O’Connor’s Berklee String Camps and over time learned all the bluegrass instruments as well as singing and songwriting. During four years as a middle school music teacher, his bluegrass journey began with performing in CT-based bands and teaching in-person and online. Now full-time in bluegrass, Austin performs with respected veterans The Rock Hearts and the Americana quartet On the Trail, teaches jam camps and has created groundbreaking online instruction materials. He has been named Connecticut Arts Hero and nominated as Mentor of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Part of The Granite Bluegrass Series