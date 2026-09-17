Bluegrass Jam Class
Bluegrass Jam Class
Bluegrass Jam Class (Wernick Method)
Mondays, 6:30 – 9:00 PM, October 5 – December 7
No class on October 19 and November 23.
Tuition: $285 for 8 Sessions
Calling all pickers!
Learn to jam with people like you
Hands-on instruction in small groups – backup, soloing, leading songs, harmony
Standard bluegrass songs and etiquette
All levels welcome and accommodated
Friendly supportive teaching
Only requirement: play G, C, D, A chords – or matching notes on fiddle or bass
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR
Austin Scelzo (Danbury, CT) first studied various fiddle traditions at Mark O’Connor’s Berklee String Camps and over time learned all the bluegrass instruments as well as singing and songwriting. During four years as a middle school music teacher, his bluegrass journey began with performing in CT-based bands and teaching in-person and online. Now full-time in bluegrass, Austin performs with respected veterans The Rock Hearts and the Americana quartet On the Trail, teaches jam camps and has created groundbreaking online instruction materials. He has been named Connecticut Arts Hero and nominated as Mentor of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Part of The Granite Bluegrass Series
Monday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM