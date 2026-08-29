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Blessing of the Animals

Blessing of the Animals

Blessing of the Animals 🐾🍂

Join us for a heartwarming Blessing of the Animals, a special community celebration of faith, fellowship, and the love we share with our animals.

Bring your family and your beloved pets for an afternoon featuring the Blessing of the Animals, local vendors, food and beverages, live music, church sweets and hot cocoa, pet adoption opportunities, and family-friendly activities.

The event takes place Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 1:00–6:00 PM at Manzi Hall, St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church, 67 Scudder Avenue, Copiague, NY. A special Mass will be held at 11:15 AM before the festivities begin.

Come spend a beautiful fall day celebrating our animals, supporting local businesses, and bringing the community together for a meaningful cause. All proceeds will help fund the Veterans Memorial Garden.

St. Peter & St. Paul's Church
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
St. Peter & St. Paul's Church
67 Scudder Avenue
Copiague, New York 11726
631-431-7080
info@staysaltedinc.com