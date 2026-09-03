Berlin Fair

The 77th annual Berlin Lions fair features exciting midway rides for the whole family, live music, Sea Lion Splash show, Royal Legacy Circus, motorsports, The Amazing Bubble Factory, Central K9 Performance Dogs, interactive Jurassic Kingdom LIVE show, livestock events, Antique Tractor Museum, exhibits, contests, vendors, a cocktail lounge, bourbon bar, beer & wine and favorite fair food.

Daily highlights:

• Thursday - Double Figure 8 Racing & Demo Derby (7 pm)

• Friday - Zac N' Fried - Zac Brown Tribute Band (8 pm)

• Saturday - Kart Racing Championship (5:30 pm); Stock Truck Pulls (6 pm); Voices of Rock tribute (7:30 pm)

• Sunday - Horse Draw (noon); The Amish Outlaws band (3:30 pm)

Admission: $21 ($18 cash); $11 ($10 cash) ages 62+; $10 veterans; free for kids 11 & younger and active military; free for ages up to 17 on Friday till 2 pm

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $37 ($35 cash) Thursday-Friday, $42 ($40 cash) Saturday-Sunday and $34.25 online at DreamlandAmusements.com before 4 pm Sept. 17. Ride tickets are also available on site and discounted online pre-sale.

Fair hours: 4-10 pm Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday, 9 am-10 pm Saturday, 9 am-7 pm Sunday. See the website for details on parking and free shuttle bus service.

More information: 860-828-0063 or CTBerlinFair.com