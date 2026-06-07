Bellmore Fireman's Fair

Have a great time for a good cause at this family-friendly fundraiser for the all-volunteer Bellmore Fire Department, with thrilling midway rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tasty carnival eats.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., June 25 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/bellmore-firemans-fair/

Proceeds from the annual fair, which is hosted by Advance Co. #1 and Bellmore Engine Co. #2, help fund vital community services including life-saving firefighting equipment, rescue tools, and training and safety programs.