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Bellmore Fireman's Fair

Bellmore Fireman's Fair

Have a great time for a good cause at this family-friendly fundraiser for the all-volunteer Bellmore Fire Department, with thrilling midway rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tasty carnival eats.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., June 25 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/bellmore-firemans-fair/

Proceeds from the annual fair, which is hosted by Advance Co. #1 and Bellmore Engine Co. #2, help fund vital community services including life-saving firefighting equipment, rescue tools, and training and safety programs.

Bellmore Train Station
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bellmore Fire Department
516-221-4418
https://bellmorefd.com
Bellmore Train Station
Sunrise Highway & Bedford Avenue
Bellmore, New York 11710
https://www.mta.info/stations/bellmore