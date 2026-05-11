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Bee Brunch

Bee Brunch

Come for the bees; stay for the tea.

"Bee Brunch" is a brand-new event at Earthplace with kids' activities and crafts, refreshments for everyone, and some of the most adorable little pollinators you've ever seen.

Earthplace has the unique fortune of being home to a massive aggregation of rufous-backed cellophane bees. (What’s an aggregation in this case? Think of it like a little neighborhood full of solitary homeowners. These homeowners just happen to be fuzzy little insects.)

Cellophane bees create waterproof, mold-resistant homes in the ground, hence their name! And this year, we invite you to join us in celebrating these extraordinary native bees. Come for some light refreshments, delightful pollinator crafts, and a cool close-up with nature’s cutest architect.

(These bees are extremely docile and fun to watch, and won’t be interested in your sweet treats.)

Earthplace
0-$5
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earthplace
203.557.4400
info@earthplace.org
earthplace.org

Artist Group Info

z.browne@earthplace.org
Earthplace
Earthplace
10 Woodside Lane
Westport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org
http://www.earthplace.org