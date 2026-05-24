Basketry for Beginners

Learn basic weaving techniques while wrapping a basket over a glass flower vase with BWGELI’s Tina Pearsall and Carol Losquadro.

A perfect project for basket-weaving beginners and flower-arranging enthusiasts! Shaping a basket is perhaps the hardest part of building a basket for novice weavers. Using the shape of a glass vase to guide your practice will not only build confidence but also make a beautiful flower-holding vessel. Bottles (typically wine) wrapped in straw or wicker are called fiaschi (or fiasco, singular). Traditional fiaschi used round-bottom hand-blown glass bottles. The basket stood the bottle upright and protected it during transport. This project will use mason jars and rattan. All tools & materials to be provided. Light refreshments and flowers will also be provided.

Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island (BWGELI)’s mission is to promote and preserve the art and skill of making baskets for future generations. Members gather monthly and are generous with their knowledge. They share their individual basket successes with each other, experiment with new (sometimes very old) weaving techniques and discuss and/or demonstrate the possible uses of a variety of basket-making materials such as local vines, grasses, oak and cedar (instead of the traditional rattan). When possible, professional teachers are brought in to teach new techniques or the use of other materials. Members of the BWGELI can be found demonstrating their craft at local museums, fairs or parks throughout the year. Basket weaving instructors Tina Pearsall and Carol Losquadro have been weaving for over 25 years and are enthusiastic about sharing their passion for basketry with others who wish to learn this practical and timeless art form.

AUDIENCE: Adults & Young Adults

WEATHER: Rain or Shine