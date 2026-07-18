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Barnum Square Toastmasters

Barnum Square Toastmasters

Whether you’re nervous about public speaking, preparing for presentations, or simply looking to challenge yourself, Toastmasters offers a welcoming place to learn and grow. Visit Barnum Square Toastmasters as our guest and discover how a little practice can make a big difference. No pressure—just a supportive community ready to cheer you on.

We meet weekly on Zoom! Link to register is on the website!

Barnum Square Toastmasters
Every week through Jan 26, 2027.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Barnum Square Toastmasters
barnumsquaretm@yahoo.com
https://barnumsquaretm.toastmastersclubs.org/
Barnum Square Toastmasters
Located on zoom weekly!
Bethel , Connecticut 06801
barnumsquaretm@yahoo.com
https://barnumsquaretm.toastmastersclubs.org/