Barnum Square Toastmasters
Barnum Square Toastmasters
Whether you’re nervous about public speaking, preparing for presentations, or simply looking to challenge yourself, Toastmasters offers a welcoming place to learn and grow. Visit Barnum Square Toastmasters as our guest and discover how a little practice can make a big difference. No pressure—just a supportive community ready to cheer you on.
We meet weekly on Zoom! Link to register is on the website!
Barnum Square Toastmasters
Every week through Jan 26, 2027.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Barnum Square Toastmasters
barnumsquaretm@yahoo.com
Barnum Square Toastmasters
Located on zoom weekly!Bethel , Connecticut 06801
barnumsquaretm@yahoo.com