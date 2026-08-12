Banking With Pride!
Banking With Pride!
Join us for Banking with Pride!; a free four-part financial education series designed to help you build financial confidence in a welcoming, judgment-free environment.
Sessions will be led by Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor, Alex Holderman, Tuesdays at 6:30 PM.
A light dinner will be served before each session.
Attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 100 dollar Amazon gift card.
We hope you'll join us for this great opportunity to strengthen your financial knowledge and skills!
Bridgeport Pride Center
Every week through Sep 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Bridgeport Pride Center
166 Elm StreetBridgeport, Connecticut 06604
2032123580
info@bridgeportpridecenter.org