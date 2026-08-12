Join us for Banking with Pride!; a free four-part financial education series designed to help you build financial confidence in a welcoming, judgment-free environment.

Sessions will be led by Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor, Alex Holderman, Tuesdays at 6:30 PM.

A light dinner will be served before each session.

Attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 100 dollar Amazon gift card.

We hope you'll join us for this great opportunity to strengthen your financial knowledge and skills!