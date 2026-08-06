Bamboo Concert with Professor Wang Wei
Bamboo Concert with Professor Wang Wei
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Registration required.
Professor Wang Wei of The New York Bamboo Music Society will present an immersive and interactive lecture for families on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 3:00 pm. Distinctive and rare Chinese bamboo instruments will be included. Professor Wang Wei is a member of the Chinese Musicians Association and the Founder and Leader of the Beijing Bamboo Orchestra and the New York Bamboo Music Association. The hope is to raise environmental awareness, encourage the cherishing of natural resources, andprotect the environment for a better world.
Register for the program here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/bamboo-concert-72929
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main RoadCutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org