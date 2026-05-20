© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astoria Park Carnival

Astoria Park Carnival

Queens' picturesque Astoria Park comes alive with the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Event admission is free.

Ride tickets are available on the midway for $1.50 each, $32/20 tickets, or $62/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. ($2 cash discount. Rides take multiple tickets each.)

Carnival hours: 4-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11:59 pm Saturday, and noon-11 pm Sunday under the RFK Bridge at Hoyt Avenue North & 19th Street

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/astoria-park-carnival/

The annual Astoria Park Carnival is presented by the Central Astoria LDC (Local Development Coalition), a not-for-profit community organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the neighborhood of Astoria.

Astoria Park
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

Central Astoria Local Development Coalition
718-728-7820
centralastoria@aol.com
https://www.centralastoria.org
Astoria Park
Hoyt Avenue North & 19th Street
Astoria, New York 11102
https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/astoria-park