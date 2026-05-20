Queens' picturesque Astoria Park comes alive with the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Event admission is free.

Ride tickets are available on the midway for $1.50 each, $32/20 tickets, or $62/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. ($2 cash discount. Rides take multiple tickets each.)

Carnival hours: 4-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11:59 pm Saturday, and noon-11 pm Sunday under the RFK Bridge at Hoyt Avenue North & 19th Street

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/astoria-park-carnival/

The annual Astoria Park Carnival is presented by the Central Astoria LDC (Local Development Coalition), a not-for-profit community organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the neighborhood of Astoria.