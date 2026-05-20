Astoria Park Carnival
Astoria Park Carnival
Queens' picturesque Astoria Park comes alive with the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.
Event admission is free.
Ride tickets are available on the midway for $1.50 each, $32/20 tickets, or $62/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. ($2 cash discount. Rides take multiple tickets each.)
Carnival hours: 4-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11:59 pm Saturday, and noon-11 pm Sunday under the RFK Bridge at Hoyt Avenue North & 19th Street
Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.
More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/astoria-park-carnival/
The annual Astoria Park Carnival is presented by the Central Astoria LDC (Local Development Coalition), a not-for-profit community organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the neighborhood of Astoria.