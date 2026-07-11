Art Splash 2026

Family Day Benefitting the Parrish Art Museum's Free Education Programs

August 15, 10 AM - 1 PM

$250 | Free for Children under 2

Join us for Art Splash! A fun-filled, high-energy morning of artist-led projects, live music, creative activities, and delicious food, all in support of the Parrish Art Museum’s free educational programming for children and families.

Designed for all ages, Art Splash transforms the Museum’s Mildred C. Brinn Terrace and Event Lawn into a vibrant space for creativity, community, and hands-on discovery. Guests will have the opportunity to create art alongside celebrated contemporary artists, explore interactive activities, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, and experience the Museum in an exciting and engaging way.

Participating artists include Joel Mesler, Eddie Martinez, Sam Moyer, Jonah Freeman, Jake Clarke, and more.

Whether you’re painting, building, dancing, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, Art Splash is a joyful celebration of art, imagination, and community on the East End. Proceeds from the event directly support the Parrish Art Museum’s free educational initiatives and accessible programming throughout the year.