Art Social: Watercolor—Seashell, Feather, & More

With Dr. Quincy Egginton

Enjoy the pleasure of the watercolor painting experience in the Guild Hall garden and anticipate summer on the beach. All levels of art experience are welcomed.

Select a seashell and other objects. Observe the lines and shapes. Play with an arrangement to create a composition. The color wheel will be reviewed to understand how to mix the primary colors (red, yellow, blue) to represent the neutral tones of the seashells. A demonstration will provide guidance to paint the forms, lines and build subtle variations of color. Be inspired by examples of watercolor techniques, color value, and composition. Guests will be encouraged to explore the fluid and spontaneous quality of this beautiful medium and share with others at the Art Social.

Materials will be provided, or attendees can bring their own supplies.

Admission includes wine and refreshments courtesy of Red Horse Market!

Art Social is a monthly gathering where attendees enter into a supportive and judgment-free session of art/craftmaking and socializing. Bring your friends and expect to make new ones while tapping into your creative selves. Workshops will be led by experts in their practice, and the projects are designed to be easily and enjoyably accomplished by all skill levels.