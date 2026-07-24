Art Social: The Art of Meditation

With Daniel Patry

In the rush of daily life, finding a moment of true stillness can feel like a challenge. Join us for The Art of Meditation, a special two-hour workshop designed to demystify mindfulness and help you build a practice that actually sticks.

This course treats meditation as a creative, personal process. We will explore meditation as an art form in its own right, requiring the same practice, patience, and curiosity we bring to any creative endeavor. Through a blend of guided, accessible techniques and low-pressure group discussion, participants will learn how to train their attention and cultivate calm amidst the noise.

Whether you are a total beginner or looking to refresh your approach, you will leave with a toolkit for finding clarity and presence. No experience is necessary—just bring yourself and a willingness to explore.

Admission includes wine and refreshments courtesy of Red Horse Market.