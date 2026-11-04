Art Social: Painting Tinier with Michael A. Butler

Join current exhibiting artist and 2024 Artist Members Exhibition Top Honors Winner Michael A. Butler for another session of even tinier painting. Bring a magnifying glass to help with detail as we work off the teeniest, tiniest canvas you have ever seen!

Michael A. Butler is an artist, historian, and humanitarian, and describes himself as an intuitive self-taught artist, defining his style as narrative folk art and primarily works in acrylic. The intricate details in his small-scale works have a powerful impact.

Admission includes wine and refreshments courtesy of Red Horse Market!

Art Social is a monthly gathering where attendees enter into a supportive and judgment-free session of art/craftmaking and socializing. Bring your friends and expect to make new ones while tapping into your creative selves. Workshops will be led by experts in their practice, and the projects are designed to be easily and enjoyably accomplished by all skill levels.