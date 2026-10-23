Ann's Place Festival of Trees

Ann’s Place 24th Annual Festival of Trees: Compassion Builds Community

Danbury, CT – Ann’s Place proudly presents the 24th Annual Festival of Trees: “Compassion Builds Community” from November 20–22, 2026, at The Summit at Danbury. This year's Festival celebrates the power of compassion to bring people together and create a community where families facing cancer find hope, comfort, and support close to home. This beloved holiday tradition transforms The Summit into a winter wonderland filled with beautifully decorated trees, festive raffles, holiday shopping, children’s crafts, and entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors will enjoy live entertainment and browse the Grand Raffle & Auction, all while exploring unique holiday gifts and displays created by local businesses, schools, civic organizations and community groups.

Special events include Sip, Stroll & Shop on Friday, November 20, from 4–7 pm, featuring a complimentary drink and nibbles, live music, a special door prize, and a head start on holiday shopping. Adults 21+ are invited to Jingle & Mingle on Saturday, November 21, from 6:30–10 pm, with tastings from local vineyards, breweries, and distilleries, bites from local restaurants, live music, prizes, a souvenir tasting glass for the first 300 guests, and full access to the Festival of Trees.

All proceeds benefit Ann’s Place, providing counseling, support groups, and wellness programs to local families facing cancer.

Learn more and purchase tickets at annsplacefestivaloftrees.org or call 203-790-6568.

Festival Days: Friday, Nov. 20, 12–7 pm; Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 21–22, 10 am–5 pm. Ages 3–64: $10; Age 65+: $5; kids under 3: free. Sip, Stroll & Shop: Friday, Nov. 20, 4–7 pm; $20 (Seniors, $15). Jingle & Mingle: Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:30–10 pm; $75; 21+ only