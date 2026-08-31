Adventureland's First Ever Back to School Bash Event on Friday September 4th

Adventureland, offering family fun for everyone since 1962, has announced it will hold it’s very first ever Back to School Bash event on Friday, September 4th from 3-10pm. This fun event is a great way to start off the new school year. It will give visitors the chance to win some really cool prizes, including 2027 season passes, admission tickets, gift cards, and other fun and valuable items.

The Hide-N-Seek Lunch Box treasure hunt will consist of fifteen hidden lunch boxes throughout the park. When a guest finds a lunch box, they will be directed to the Rescue Boat Deck to redeem their prize. Social media updates will be posted on Adventureland’s Instagram page as lunch boxes are found throughout the day (@AdventurelandLI).

Alfie will be in attendance to greet visitors and congratulate the winners. In addition to the lunch box treasure hunt, guests can celebrate the end of summer and start of the school year with DJ Justin Michaels "Party on the Midway" show from 5-9pm and Team Fun, which will be performing their exciting stage shows at 6pm, 7pm, & 8pm on the Adventureland Stage.

For more information on these and upcoming events, please visit Adventureland’s events page on Adventureland.us