Adventureland Hosts Very First Drone Show on June 26th

Adventureland, Long Island’s iconic amusement park, offering family fun for everyone since 1962, will host its very first drone show at 8:30pm on June 26th. The show is included with admission ticket.

The Drone Show sponsored by Catholic Health Services of Long Island. The show will be performed by Sky Elements, the largest drone light show provider in the United States, whose clients include MLB, Disney Studios, Marvel, and Coca-Cola. Sky Elements will launch 100 drones approximately 400 feet in the air departing from Farmingdale State College, visible in the sky above Rt. 110, featuring dozens of different dynamic slides.

Tickets are available in the park and online adventureland.us/tickets-pricing/.