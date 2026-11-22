Get into the holiday spirit at A Very Merry Misfit-MAS, a FREE indoor holiday market at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore, NY on Saturday, December 12 from 12–6 PM.

Shop handmade gifts, holiday treats and one-of-a-kind finds from local makers and small businesses. Meet Santa, the Misfits and other holiday characters, with FREE photo ops and meet & greets. Enjoy live music, craft beer, food and holiday bites, plus activities for kids, teens and adults like henna, fairy hair, permanent jewelry, face painting and glitter tattoos (activities priced by each vendor).

Admission is free; a free ticket is required for ages 3 & up. Street parking is available. Dogs and strollers welcome! Bring cash, as not all vendors take cards. Reserve your free tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2004404033421?aff=wshu