Step into a world of holiday magic at A Very Merry Misfit-mas, happening on December 12, 2026, at Great South Bay Brewery. This immersive celebration brings the season to life with unforgettable entertainment, festive drinks, interactive experiences, and a one-of-a-kind vendor market featuring handcrafted gifts, artisan goods, and specialty treats.

Throughout the event, guests will have the chance to meet special guests, who will make appearances for photo opportunities and interactive moments. From mischievous antics to heartwarming holiday fun, these guest experiences are ones you won’t want to miss.

This event is designed to transport you into a holiday wonderland, complete with the most epic photo ops you’ve ever seen. Larger-than-life décor, and immersive installations will make your photos stand out. Whether you’re looking for a fun day out with family and friends or seeking the perfect holiday-themed snapshots, this event delivers an experience like no other.

Enjoy a variety of seasonal food and drink offerings, from festive craft brews to delicious holiday-inspired bites.

Shop an exclusive vendor market with top small businesses offering handcrafted gifts, home décor, seasonal treats, and unique finds.

Be a part of this extraordinary holiday experience—this event is free to attend!